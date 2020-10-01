Head to Head Review: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Isomet (NYSE:IOMT)

Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Isomet and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isomet N/A N/A N/A Energizer 0.16% 42.46% 3.84%

This table compares Isomet and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isomet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energizer $2.49 billion 1.08 $51.10 million $3.00 13.05

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Isomet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Isomet and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isomet 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 0 3 9 0 2.75

Energizer has a consensus price target of $49.91, suggesting a potential upside of 27.51%.

Risk and Volatility

Isomet has a beta of -21.73, indicating that its share price is 2,273% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Isomet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energizer beats Isomet on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isomet

Isomet Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells acousto-optic (AO) devices, RF electronics, and optical sub-systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers AO navigation products, including modulators, frequency shifters, deflectors, tunable filters, Q-switches, special function devices, fiber optic couplers, and standard AR coatings; and electronics navigation products, such as modulator drivers, deflector drivers, AOTF drivers, Q-switch drivers, frequency sources and amplifiers, and custom electronics, as well as accessories. Isomet Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Springfield, Virginia.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

