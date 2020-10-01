Head-To-Head Comparison: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) versus Ribbon Communications (OTCMKTS:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Aspyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $563.11 million 1.00 -$130.07 million ($1.19) -3.25 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -28.50% -34.37% -16.28% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ribbon Communications and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Aspyra.

Risk & Volatility

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -1.85, meaning that its share price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, appliance maintenance, appliance spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

