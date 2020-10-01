Head to Head Analysis: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) & KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and KNOT Offshore Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.73 $930.23 million $5.09 3.36 KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 1.49 $58.00 million N/A N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 1 0 3.00 KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.96%. KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% KNOT Offshore Partners 19.15% 8.78% 3.10%

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.