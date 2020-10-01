Head-To-Head Analysis: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) vs. Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

B2Gold has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares B2Gold and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19% Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -42.38% -38.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B2Gold and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.16 billion 6.01 $293.38 million $0.14 47.43 Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -$52.14 million ($0.14) -7.46

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for B2Gold and Northern Dynasty Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

B2Gold beats Northern Dynasty Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

