HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. GENFIT S A/ADR has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GENFIT S A/ADR as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

