HC Wainwright Increases Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $17.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

CKPT opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.99% and a negative net margin of 1,664.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

