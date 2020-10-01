HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on HB Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

FUL opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $343,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,427,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 18.4% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 257,699 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 32,263.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,881 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the second quarter worth $8,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 159,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

