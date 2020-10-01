Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

HA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. 5,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,918. The company has a market cap of $592.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

