Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €7.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.98 ($7.04).

Shares of DEZ stock opened at €4.97 ($5.84) on Monday. Deutz has a 1 year low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of €6.19 ($7.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.02. The firm has a market cap of $600.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.38.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

