Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 162.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.