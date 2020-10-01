HackenAI (HAI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars.

