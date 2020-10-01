H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.18. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 31,153 shares changing hands.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.93.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

