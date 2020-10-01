H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

CVE HEO opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 million and a PE ratio of -24.59. H2O Innovation has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

