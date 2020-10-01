H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 130 by Goldman Sachs Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 130 price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 138 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 155 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 155 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 152.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 144.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

