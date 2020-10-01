H E. Timanus, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $60.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

