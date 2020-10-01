Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $125.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.19. 8,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,382. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,826.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,451 shares of company stock worth $7,382,541. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

