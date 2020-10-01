Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of GDYN opened at $7.73 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,356.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney acquired 7,200 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

