Greg Lock Sells 43,000 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) insider Greg Lock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £108,790 ($142,153.40).

MCRO stock opened at GBX 246.10 ($3.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of GBX 240.40 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 1,200.05 ($15.68). The stock has a market cap of $823.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

