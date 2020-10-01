Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

GP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Greenpower Motr in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Greenpower Motr alerts:

Greenpower Motr stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Greenpower Motr has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of Greenpower Motr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $88,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,510.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Greenpower Motr Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpower Motr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpower Motr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.