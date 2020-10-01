Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.92

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $137.92 and traded as low as $131.00. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at $131.78, with a volume of 6,736,064 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

