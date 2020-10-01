Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading 8.2% Higher

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 978,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,213,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

