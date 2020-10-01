Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $391.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 529,502 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 241,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

