Graft One Day Volume Hits $854.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 104.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Graft has a market cap of $128,784.82 and $854.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.01007102 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002953 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000404 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.