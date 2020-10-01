Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $55.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 760.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 24.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 31.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.89. 8,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $62.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

