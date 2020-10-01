GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.81.

GPX stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $106.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 181,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 224.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 297,699 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 338.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

