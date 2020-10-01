Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.6 days.

Goodman Group stock remained flat at $$12.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Goodman Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

