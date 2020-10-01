Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €21.12 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.15 ($33.11).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €26.26 ($30.89) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.11 and its 200-day moving average is €24.02.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

