Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,572.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,674.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

In other news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Insiders bought 641 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,442 in the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

