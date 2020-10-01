goeasy (TSE:GSY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.13

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and traded as low as $62.75. goeasy shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 47,177 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $975.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.86.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$150.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.23 million. Analysts expect that goeasy Ltd will post 7.3800006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

