GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

GlyEco Inc (OTCMKTS:GLYE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.20. GlyEco shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services.

