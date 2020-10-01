GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 66.4% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 66.4% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $159,104.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,894.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.03374874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.29 or 0.02132125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00443782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00995650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00638487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00049893 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010385 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000252 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.