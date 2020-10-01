Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.18. Global Energy Metals shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

