Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Maroon gold property the consist of four mineral claims covering an area of 1,059 hectares located in the north of Terrace, British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver-gold project comprising four contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 2,700 hectares located in the north-central Peru.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.