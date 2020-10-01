Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

GILT opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 262,228 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,331,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 410,038 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 508,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.