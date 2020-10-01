General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Update

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,570,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 83,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in General Electric by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,924 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in General Electric by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,728,148. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

