General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.27. General Cannabis shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 167,341 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), Consumer Goods and Marketing Consulting (Consumer Goods), and Capital Investments and Real Estate (Investments).

