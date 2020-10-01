GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €37.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G1A. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.08 ($33.04).

G1A stock opened at €30.01 ($35.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -35.83.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

