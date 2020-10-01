GAMB Market Capitalization Reaches $518,009.77 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. GAMB has a total market cap of $518,009.77 and approximately $199.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043132 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.29 or 0.05390654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032692 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

