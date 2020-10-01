G4S plc (LON:GFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 182.14 ($2.38).

GFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of LON:GFS traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 200.30 ($2.62). 14,957,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.09. G4S has a 1-year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

