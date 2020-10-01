FYDcoin (FYD) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $599,480.81 and $301.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 510,052,482 coins and its circulating supply is 488,480,022 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

