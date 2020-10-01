Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $663.92

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $663.92 and traded as low as $532.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $570.00, with a volume of 230,047 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $186.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 564.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 663.22.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 6392.999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Adam Councell bought 3,550 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809 ($25,883.97). Also, insider Fred Turner bought 1,417 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £779.35 ($1,018.36). Insiders have purchased 15,518 shares of company stock valued at $8,119,395 in the last 90 days.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

