Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in September

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 406,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUF opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $84.79.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

