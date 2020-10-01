FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%.

FSBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

FSBW stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

