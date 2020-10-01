Friendz Hits Market Cap of $334,267.41 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Friendz has a market cap of $334,267.41 and approximately $96,324.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.30 or 0.05439253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00032940 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,129,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

