Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FELE. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

