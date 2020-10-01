Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.29.
Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.90.
Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
Featured Article: Call Option Volume
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.