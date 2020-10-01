Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

