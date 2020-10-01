FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $131.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $134.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

