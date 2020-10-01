First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $19.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

INBK has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.80. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $660,099.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.