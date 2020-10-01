First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,473,000 after purchasing an additional 144,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.