First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,468,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 697,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.